Ian Happ News: Brings home two runs

Happ went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Happ put the Cubs on the board with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and he came around to score later in the frame on a wild pitch from Ryan Borucki. After going 5-for-28 in March, Happ ended the month of April with a .288/.353/.385 slash line with one stolen base, 20 runs scored, one home run and 11 RBI in 116 plate appearances.