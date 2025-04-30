Ian Happ News: Brings home two runs
Happ went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
Happ put the Cubs on the board with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and he came around to score later in the frame on a wild pitch from Ryan Borucki. After going 5-for-28 in March, Happ ended the month of April with a .288/.353/.385 slash line with one stolen base, 20 runs scored, one home run and 11 RBI in 116 plate appearances.
