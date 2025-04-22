Ian Happ News: Collects four hits Tuesday

Happ went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-10, 10-inning win over the Dodgers.

This was the fourth time that Happ has collected three or more hits in his last nine games, as he's quickly moving past a slow start to the season. Overall, the veteran outfielder is now batting .271 with 13 RBI and 21 runs scored across 25 games. Happ remains a reliable fantasy contributor who can help in multiple categories.