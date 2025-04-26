Fantasy Baseball
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Delivers two doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Happ went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Phillies.

Happ has been in a groove lately, as he's batting .356 over his last 10 games with a home run, six RBI and six runs scored. The veteran outfielder started slowly with a .222 average prior to his recent hot stretch, but he seems to be rounding into his usual form as a productive leadoff hitter for the Cubs.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
