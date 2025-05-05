Ian Happ News: Drives in three runs Monday

Happ went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-2 win over the Giants on Monday.

Happ kicked off the scoring for Chicago with a two-run homer in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The long ball extended his hitting streak to seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .407 with five RBI and seven runs. Happ's overall .287 batting average is on pace for a career-high mark, but he's lacked in the power department so far with just three homers through 36 games.