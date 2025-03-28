Ian Happ News: Leads charge in domestic opener
Happ went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
Happ batted leadoff and led the way for the Cubs in the team's first game in the U.S. after starting the season with a two-game set in Tokyo earlier this month. The veteran outfielder collected a hit in each of those games, and on Thursday he recorded his first multi-hit performance as well as his first home run of the year. Happ should remain at or near the top of Chicago's lineup all season and provide solid fantasy production.
