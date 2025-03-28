Fantasy Baseball
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Leads charge in domestic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Happ went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Happ batted leadoff and led the way for the Cubs in the team's first game in the U.S. after starting the season with a two-game set in Tokyo earlier this month. The veteran outfielder collected a hit in each of those games, and on Thursday he recorded his first multi-hit performance as well as his first home run of the year. Happ should remain at or near the top of Chicago's lineup all season and provide solid fantasy production.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
