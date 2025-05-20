Ian Happ News: Officially activated from IL

The Cubs activated Happ (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Happ missed the minimum 10 days on the injured list after last playing on May 9. In Happ's absence, Pete Crow-Armstrong has moved up to the leadoff spot for the Cubs and produced big numbers, so it will be interesting to see how manager Craig Counsell sorts out his order moving forward. Prior to his injury, Happ slashed .269/.364/.381 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 29 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 24:35 BB:K across 187 trips to the plate.