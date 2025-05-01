Ian Happ News: Reaches four times

Happ went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs in Thursday's 8-3 win against the Pirates.

Happ was an ideal leadoff man Thursday as he reached in four of five plate appearances, which is the third time he's been on base at least four times in a game this season. The 30-year-old isn't hitting for much power early in 2025 with just two homers through 32 contests, but he's still been a productive lineup piece with nine doubles, 26 runs and a .279/.365/.390 slash line.