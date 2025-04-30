Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 5:51pm

Collins was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Collins took a 95-mph fastball off his right elbow during the second inning of Wednesday's contest. He initially remained in the game but was eventually replaced on defense by Vinny Capra during the third frame. The Brewers have already determined that Collins only suffered a bruise as a result of the incident, so while he may sit out a game or two to heal, a trip to the IL shouldn't be necessary.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
