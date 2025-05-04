Isaac Collins News: Gaining traction in lineup

Collins will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Cubs.

The switch-hitting Collins has now batted second in the Brewers' last two matchups with left-handed pitchers, but the 27-year-old has been gaining more of a foothold in Milwaukee's lineup against righties, too. Collins has started in left field in both of Milwaukee's past two matchups with righties and seems to be the main beneficiary of Garrett Mitchell's (oblique) recent move to the injured list. He's thus far held his own over his 48 plate appearances on the season, slashing .256/.333/.419 with a home run and two stolen bases.