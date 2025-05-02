Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Collins

Isaac Collins News: In Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Collins (elbow) will start in left field and bat seventh against the Cubs on Friday.

Collins made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch. After a day off Thursday, he's feeling well enough to return to the starting nine against Ben Brown and the Cubs. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .263/.333/.447 across 42 plate appearances this season and has recorded a base hit in each of his last five games.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
