Isaac Collins News: In Friday's lineup
Collins (elbow) will start in left field and bat seventh against the Cubs on Friday.
Collins made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch. After a day off Thursday, he's feeling well enough to return to the starting nine against Ben Brown and the Cubs. The 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .263/.333/.447 across 42 plate appearances this season and has recorded a base hit in each of his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now