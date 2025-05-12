Isaac Collins News: Losing work to Bauers
Collins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Following Garrett Mitchell's (oblique) placement on the injured list April 26, Collins had been holding down a near-everyday role in the Milwaukee outfield, but he seems to have since fallen out of favor. Collins has now started in just one of the Brewers' last four games against right-handed pitching, while Jake Bauers has drawn three starts over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now