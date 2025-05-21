Isaac Collins News: Sitting after three straight starts
Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Collins will hit the bench after he went 2-for-10 with a walk, a run and two RBI while starting in left field in each of the last three games, including against a pair of right-handers. The switch-hitting Collins should remain the Brewers' preferred option in left field against lefties for the time being, but he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers when Milwaukee faces right-handed pitching. Bauers will get the nod Wednesday as the Orioles send righty Tomoyuki Sugano to the bump.
