Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Sitting after three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Collins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Collins will hit the bench after he went 2-for-10 with a walk, a run and two RBI while starting in left field in each of the last three games, including against a pair of right-handers. The switch-hitting Collins should remain the Brewers' preferred option in left field against lefties for the time being, but he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers when Milwaukee faces right-handed pitching. Bauers will get the nod Wednesday as the Orioles send righty Tomoyuki Sugano to the bump.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now