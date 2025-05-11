Isaac Collins News: Sitting for second time in series

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

After Garrett Mitchell (oblique) landed on the injured list April 26, Collins has taken on a more regular role in the outfield and has produced a .782 OPS since that time. However, his grasp on an everyday gig could be slipping, as Collins now finds himself on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Drew Rasmussen) for the second time in the series. Jake Bauers will pick up another start in left field at Collins' expense.