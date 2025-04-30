Isaac Collins News: Swats first homer

Collins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Collins put the Brewers ahead quickly with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his first long ball and first RBI as a major leaguer, and he's now tallied a hit in four straight appearances. The 27-year-old is hitting .243/.300/.405 with six runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K in 40 plate appearances.