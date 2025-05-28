Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Provides offensive spark in win

Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kiner-Falefa helped spark a late surge from the Pirates' offense, reaching base and scoring in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings. Since returning from the injured list May 12, the shortstop has slashed .327/.362/.473 with six extra-base hits, six RBI, nine runs scored and two steals. He's had a quietly productive season, slashing .297/.343/.381 with one home run, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight steals across 167 plate appearances.