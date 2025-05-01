Fantasy Baseball
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Will need to catch back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Cardinals want Herrera (knee) to catch back-to-back games and get his timing down at the plate on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis before he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera will begin his rehab assignment Thursday with a full game at designated hitter before playing five innings at catcher Friday. He will have to increase his workload and catch back-to-back contests before rejoining the Cardinals' active roster, suggesting Herrera is probably at least a week or so away from returning.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
