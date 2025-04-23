Ivan Melendez News: Returns from IL

Double-A Amarillo reinstated Melendez (ankle) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Melendez missed the tail end of the 2024 season due to ankle tendinitis, but it's unclear if it was the same injury or a different one that caused him to begin the current season on Amarillo's IL. The 25-year-old first baseman spent all of last season with Amarillo, slashing .240/.313/.440 with 23 home runs and three stolen bases over 448 plate appearances.