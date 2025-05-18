Jac Caglianone News: Bumped up to Triple-A

The Royals promoted Caglianone from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Caglianone will head to Omaha after producing a .316/.385/.546 slash line with nine home runs, two stolen bases and a 21.3 percent strikeout rate over 174 plate appearances in his 38 games with Northwest Arkansas this season. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft is now just one step away from reaching the big leagues, and a promotion should come later this summer if he continues to rake against International League pitching.