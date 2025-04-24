Fantasy Baseball
Jac Caglianone News: Getting time in the outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 10:25pm

Caglianone made his first career start in the outfield in right field Thursday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, MLB.com reports. He's hitting .284/.356/.500 with four home runs in 18 games.

Kansas City has had very little production from their outfield this season, so this could get Caglianone to the majors faster if he's able to hold his own with his glove. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft has never played in the position in the minors or college.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
