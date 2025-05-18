Jac Caglianone News: Promoted to Triple-A

Caglianone was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Caglianone will head to Omaha after producing a .322 average with nine home runs, 43 RBI, 32 runs scored and two stolen bases over 152 at-bats in 38 games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. The former sixth-overall pick in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft is now just one step away from realizing his major-league dreams.