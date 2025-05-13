Jace Jung News: Back in lineup Tuesday
Jung is starting at third base and batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting three straight games, Jung got Monday off, but he'll return to the lineup a day later. The 24-year-old is starting to emerge as Detroit's top option at the hot corner, at least against righties. The eventual return of Matt Vierling (shoulder) could squeeze Jung a bit, though he should maintain a regular role for now.
