Jace Jung News: On bench against RHP

Jung is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Since being promoted from Triple-A Toledo on April 21, the lefty-hitting Jung had started in each of the Tigers' last 10 matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he's slashed just .107/.286/.107 overall. He'll now head to the bench Sunday against right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, and a return to Toledo could soon be in the cards for Jung if sitting against righties starts to become a trend.