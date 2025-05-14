Jace Jung News: Sent back to minors
The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jung went just 5-for-45 at the plate since being promoted in late April, and his playing time of late has been inconsistent. Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez should handle third base duties for the Tigers, at least until Matt Vierling (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list.
