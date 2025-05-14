Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jace Jung headshot

Jace Jung News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 1:45pm

The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jung went just 5-for-45 at the plate since being promoted in late April, and his playing time of late has been inconsistent. Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez should handle third base duties for the Tigers, at least until Matt Vierling (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list.

Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now