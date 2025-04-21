Jace Jung News: Spotted at Comerica Park

Jung joined the Tigers at Comerica Park prior to Monday's game against the Padres, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

There's no word yet on if Jung will be recalled to the active roster or is just in Detroit as a precaution, but Kerry Carpenter (hamstring) did exit Sunday's game with a hamstring issue. Jung failed to make the Opening Day roster but has slashed .239/.409/.463 with three homers over his first 19 games at Triple-A Toledo.