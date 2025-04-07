Jack Dreyer News: Mows down Phillies in relief

Dreyer struck out four while allowing no hits and issuing two walks over 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies.

Added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster over the winter after a standout season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, the 26-year-old Dreyer continued to thrive during spring training and earned his spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He's looked strong through his five appearances thus far, most of which have come in middle relief. The lefty has allowed just one earned run and has struck out eight batters while holding opponents to an .080 average over 7.2 innings.