Jack Dreyer

Jack Dreyer News: Takes loss as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Dreyer (2-2) tossed two innings in a loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Dreyer worked as an opener in front of Landon Knack and fell behind quickly, giving up two runs in the first frame. Those runs weren't entirely his fault -- Hyeseong Kim lost sight of a very catchable flyball in center field that dropped for a gift double -- but Dreyer gave up another run in the third and had his streak of five straight scoreless outings snapped. Dreyer has made three starts as an opener this season along with coming out of the bullpen 16 times, and overall he has a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 26.2 innings.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers

