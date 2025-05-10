Jack Flaherty News: Allows four homers in loss

Flaherty (1-5) took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over three innings.

Flaherty endured his worst outing of the season and was pulled after throwing just 73 pitches. The 29-year-old has yielded four or more earned runs in each of his past three outings and has not recorded a win since April 4. He owns a 4.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 41 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.