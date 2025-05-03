Fantasy Baseball
Jack Flaherty headshot

Jack Flaherty News: Handed fourth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Flaherty (1-4) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Angels after giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Flaherty was in good shape with just one run allowed through five innings, but the Halos rallied with five singles and a walk to score four times in the sixth. The right-hander surrendered just three earned runs and struck out 21 in his first three outings of the year, but he's scuffled to a 5.48 ERA across 21.1 frames while losing his past four starts.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
