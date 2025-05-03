Jack Flaherty News: Handed fourth straight loss

Flaherty (1-4) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Angels after giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Flaherty was in good shape with just one run allowed through five innings, but the Halos rallied with five singles and a walk to score four times in the sixth. The right-hander surrendered just three earned runs and struck out 21 in his first three outings of the year, but he's scuffled to a 5.48 ERA across 21.1 frames while losing his past four starts.