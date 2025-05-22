Jack Kochanowicz News: Drives up pitch count in no-decision

Kochanowicz allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out six batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Angels offense provided plenty of support for Kochanowicz, but the right-hander completed just four innings due partly to racking up 99 pitches. Only 56 of those offerings were strikes, and Kochanowicz issued a season-high five walks but also tied a season high with six punchouts. He also served up two long balls, including one in the fifth frame to Nick Kurtz, who ended up being the second-to-last batter Kochanowicz faced. The second-year hurler has managed to hang onto a rotation spot so far, but his results have been mediocre -- he has a 4.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 35:27 K:BB through 53.2 innings across 10 starts.