Jack Kochanowicz News: Falters in fourth inning

Kochanowicz (3-6) allowed four runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman over 6.2 innings to take the loss versus the Yankees on Monday.

Kochanowicz was perfect the first time through the order, but the Yankees sent everyone to the plate in a four-run fourth inning that gave them all the offense they needed. The 24-year-old right-hander has had mixed results in May -- he's had two starts allowing just one run, but he's given up four or more in his other three outings this month. For the season, he's at a 5.07 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 40:29 K:BB across 60.1 innings over 11 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road in Cleveland.