Jack Leiter Injury: Returning Sunday
Leiter (finger) will return from the injured list to start Sunday's game against the Giants, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A blister on Leiter's right middle finger sent him to the injured list April 4. The Rangers opted to get him a rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday rather than activating him as soon as possible, during which he fired 4.2 shutout innings while allowing just one hit and a walk alongside four strikeouts. The 25-year-old righty was pitching well before his injury as well, giving up one run in 10 frames over his first two starts.
