Jack Leiter Injury: Trending for rehab start this week

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Leiter (finger) could join Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday or Thursday to make a rehab start, MLB.com reports.

Leiter is first eligible to come off the 15-day injured list Thursday, but the Rangers are leaning toward having him make a brief pit stop in the minors before potentially slotting back into the big-league rotation next week. The right-hander, who is recovering from a blister on his right middle finger, completed a 35-pitch up-and-down bullpen session Sunday in his first mound work since being placed on the IL. The Rangers will wait and see how Leiter bounces back from the side session before deciding what day he'll start for Round Rock.