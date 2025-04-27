Jack Leiter News: Activated for Sunday's start

Leiter (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game at San Francisco.

The right-hander has been sidelined since early April due to a blister on his right middle finger, but he's ready to rejoin Texas' rotation after covering 4.2 scoreless frames in a rehab outing with Triple-A Round Rock. Prior to the injury, Leiter was dominant in his first two starts of the campaign with one earned run allowed and a 10:1 K:BB across 10 innings.