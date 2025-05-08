Jack Leiter News: Falls to Boston
Leiter (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.
Leiter has now dropped back-to-back outings, allowing 10 runs over 9.2 innings in that span. The 25-year-old right-hander's ERA is up to 5.09 through his first 23 innings this season with a 1.30 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB. Leiter will look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week at home against the Rockies.
