Jack Leiter News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Leiter did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Leiter departed with a 3-1 lead after allowing the first two batters to reach in the eighth inning. Both came around to score on a three-run homer later in the inning. After surrendering 12 earned runs across his first three outings since returning from the injured list April 27, the 25-year-old has yielded just four runs combined over back-to-back quality starts. He'll carry a 4.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB across 36 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next weekend.