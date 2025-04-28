Jack Leiter News: Short outing in return

Leiter allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings against the Giants on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Leiter struggled to find the zone in the opening frame, issuing three walks and a single to help the Giants get on the board. He faced little resistance over the next two innings, but a leadoff single in the fourth and a high pitch count ended his day early. Command issues hurt Leiter in his time at the major league level last year and he'll aim to have a more efficient outing when he takes the mound versus Seattle this coming week.