Jack Perkins Injury: On IL at Triple-A

Perkins (lat) is on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Las Vegas.

There was a transaction on March 20 where Double-A Midland reinstated Perkins, but he was then assigned to Triple-A on March 28 and has yet to make his season debut. Assuming he is still dealing with a lat injury, Perkins could be cleared in the coming days/weeks. Arguably Oakland's top pitching prospect, Perkins could spend a decent amount of this summer in the big-league rotation if he gets healthy.