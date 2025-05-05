Jack Perkins News: Makes season debut

Perkins (undisclosed) struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks over four scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Las Vegas after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Perkins missed the first month of the season due to an unspecified injury, but he debuted in impressive fashion Thursday. Regarded as one of the Athletics' top pitching prospects, Perkins could be a candidate to join the big-league rotation later on this summer.