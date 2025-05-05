Fantasy Baseball
Jack Perkins headshot

Jack Perkins News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Perkins (undisclosed) struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks over four scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Las Vegas after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Perkins missed the first month of the season due to an unspecified injury, but he debuted in impressive fashion Thursday. Regarded as one of the Athletics' top pitching prospects, Perkins could be a candidate to join the big-league rotation later on this summer.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
