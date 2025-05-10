Jackson Chourio News: Busy on basepaths Friday

Chourio went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

His error in center field in the third inning helped Tampa Bay get on the board, but Chourio did his best to make up for it from the leadoff spot. The 21-year-old has been on a roll over the last couple weeks, slashing .304/.316/.446 since April 25 with one homer, three steals, four RBI and five runs in 13 contests.