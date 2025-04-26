Jackson Chourio News: Cracks homer, four hits in loss

Chourio went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss at St. Louis.

The 21-year-old star notched his second career four-hit game with this performance, with the first coming Aug. 21, 2024 also at St. Louis. The highlight of Chourio's day came in the ninth inning, when he launched a 395-foot, two-run homer off closer Ryan Helsley to tie the game at 5-5. Through 122 plate appearances, Chourio sports a .280/.295/.534 slash line with six homers, two steals, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored.