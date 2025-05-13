Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Chourio headshot

Jackson Chourio News: Doubles, steals two bases

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Chourio went 2-for-4 with a double and two steals in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Chourio singled and swiped two bags in the first inning before knocking a double in the sixth. He accounted for two of Milwaukee's three hits in the 2-0 loss. Chourio has not struck out in three straight games and has just four over his last 10 appearances. He's now slashing .265/.283/.470 with 22 extra-base hits through 187 plate appearances.

Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
