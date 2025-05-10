Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday News: Hitting out of leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Holliday will start at second base and bat in the leadoff spot against the Angels on Saturday.

After being moved to the two hole Thursday, Holliday will lead things off for the Orioles on Saturday, a spot that has been occupied mostly by Cedric Mullins this season. Holliday has reached base safely in nine straight games, and over that span he has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with five runs scored, two home runs and four RBI.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
