Jackson Holliday News: Moving up to two hole Thursday

Holliday will start at second base and bat second in Thursday's game versus the Twins.

The hot-hitting Holliday had been elevated to the six spot in the lineup for each of his last five starts, and now he'll be in the two hole -- which is the highest he's batted this season -- for the series finale against the Twins. Holliday is slashing .313/.421/.500 with three home runs and one stolen base across his last 17 contests.