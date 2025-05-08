Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday News: Moving up to two hole Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Holliday will start at second base and bat second in Thursday's game versus the Twins.

The hot-hitting Holliday had been elevated to the six spot in the lineup for each of his last five starts, and now he'll be in the two hole -- which is the highest he's batted this season -- for the series finale against the Twins. Holliday is slashing .313/.421/.500 with three home runs and one stolen base across his last 17 contests.

