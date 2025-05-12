Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Jobe News: Cruises to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Jobe (3-0) yielded a run on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win against Boston.

Jobe worked through five scoreless frames before Wilyer Abreu popped a solo homer in the sixth inning. It was Jobe's first win since April 18 and a promising rebound performance after allowing six runs against the Rockies in his last outing. He forced 15 whiffs on 100 pitches but he's displaying the command issues that appeared in the minors last season. Jobe has registered a 27:20 K:BB through 33.1 innings in 2025 and has walked at least four batters in three of his seven outings. He'll carry a 4.32 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be in Toronto this weekend.

