Jackson Jobe News: Issues three walks in no-decision

Jobe did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win against the White Sox, pitching five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander looked sharper in this 86-pitch outing but generated just six whiffs against a subpar Chicago lineup. Jobe managed to limit hard contact, as all four hits yielded were singles, but the walks are looking problematic to start the season for the 22-year-old. Over his first nine innings, Jobe has a 5.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 7:7 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Twins in Minnesota next weekend.