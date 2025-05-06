Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Jobe News: Tuesday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Jobe won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with Jobe likely being pushed back a day to start Wednesday's contest. The right-hander has made just one start since April 18, when he gave up three earned runs with a 4:4 K:BB across four innings last Wednesday in Houston.

