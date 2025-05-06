Jackson Jobe News: Tuesday's game postponed
Jobe won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with Jobe likely being pushed back a day to start Wednesday's contest. The right-hander has made just one start since April 18, when he gave up three earned runs with a 4:4 K:BB across four innings last Wednesday in Houston.
