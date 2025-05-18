Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Jobe headshot

Jackson Jobe News: Wins with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Jobe (4-0) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Toronto.

Jobe worked through three scoreless innings before the Blue Jays plated a pair of runs in the fourth. It was his second quality start of the year and first since April 12 in Minnesota. Jobe tossed 52 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated 12 whiffs. He produced 14 in his last outing, which was the first time he hit double-digits in his MLB career. Jobe now owns a 4.12 ERA with a 32:22 K:BB through eight starts. He's projected to face Cleveland at home for his next outing.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers
