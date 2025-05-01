Jackson Merrill Injury: Closing in on return
Merrill (hamstring) could be activated from the IL during the Padres' upcoming road trip, Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Merrill recently began taking live at-bats at San Diego's spring complex, and manager Mike Shildt described him as being "towards the finish line" of his rehab, per MLB.com. Shildt also indicated that the second-year outfielder could return during the team's next road trip, which begins Friday in Pittsburgh and ends Sunday, May 11 in Colorado. It isn't yet clear whether Merrill will require a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated.
