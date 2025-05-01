Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 9:10pm

Merrill (hamstring) could be activated from the IL during the Padres' upcoming road trip, Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Merrill recently began taking live at-bats at San Diego's spring complex, and manager Mike Shildt described him as being "towards the finish line" of his rehab, per MLB.com. Shildt also indicated that the second-year outfielder could return during the team's next road trip, which begins Friday in Pittsburgh and ends Sunday, May 11 in Colorado. It isn't yet clear whether Merrill will require a minor-league rehab stint before he's activated.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
