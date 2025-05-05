Jackson Merrill Injury: Expected back in action Tuesday

Merrill (hamstring) has joined the Padres in New York for their series against the Yankees and is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The expectation had been that Merrill would be activated Monday. While he's met up with the Padres after traveling to New York following his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio over the weekend, rainy conditions are expected in The Bronx on Monday night, so the team will wait an extra day to reinsert him into the lineup. Merrill has been shelved since early April with a right hamstring strain.