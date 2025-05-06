Jackson Merrill News: Activated Tuesday

The Padres reinstated Merrill (hamstring) from the injured list Tuesday.

After spending nearly a month on the injured list due to a strained right hamstring, Merrill will rejoin the active roster and reclaim his role as San Diego's everyday center fielder. The 22-year-old went 2-for-6 with a walk and two runs scored during his two-game rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio, and he'd been slashing .378/.415/.676 in the majors before getting injured. Luis Campusano was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.